We've probably all seen frostbite depicted in the movies: someone gets stranded in freezing cold temperatures and their fingers or toes turn black and rubbery.
This is a symptom of fourth-degree frostbite — the most dangerous kind — affecting muscles, tendons, and bones. If you take appropriate steps to protect yourself and recognize the common signs, you can stop frostbite before it gets to that point. The National Weather Service has provided some helpful information about frostbite to help keep you safe.
What is frostbite?
If it's wintertime and you aren't properly protected from the elements, your body can get extremely cold. In an effort to maintain your body's core temperature, your blood vessels will constrict. This diverts blood away from your extremities, like your hands, toes, nose, etc.
Over time and without proper blood flow, your extremities begin to freeze. This happens in four different stages.
First Degree Frostbite
First-degree frostbite is also commonly known as frostnip. In this stage, the outer part of the skin freezes. If your skin is turning red and feels cold to the touch or starts feeling numb, you may have frostnip. Luckily, these symptoms are mild and can be alleviated quickly by simply covering up your skin or heading inside for warmth.
Second Degree Frostbite
Second degree frostbite, also known as superficial frostbite, is more serious. In this stage, your skin starts turning pale as blood diverts away from the extremities. Contrary to what you may think, your skin can actually feel warm. You may notice skin swelling, numbness, or aching and throbbing pain. Blisters can begin to appear.
Third Degree Frostbite
Third degree frostbite is a dangerous condition that affect deep layers of skin and tissue and requires immediate medical treatment. In this stage, the skin will turn white, pink, or purple and is frozen solid. Joints and muscles may stop working.
Fourth Degree Frostbite
Fourth degree frostbite is the most serious stage. Muscles, bones, and tendons freeze at this point and patches of skin can turn dry, black, and rubbery. Affected tissue can die, turning gangrenous. Surgery may be needed to treat affected areas, and in some cases, amputation is necessary.
How do you treat mild frostbite?
Mild frostbite can be treated at home. According to the NWS, you should immediately find warm shelter if your skin begins to feel numb. Take care not to rub the numb area. If any of your clothes are wet, remove them and put on extra layers of clothes or blankets. You can also get into a warm bath and wrap your face with a moist, warm towel. The NWS says to make sure your bath-water and towel aren't hot, just warm. Drink warm liquids and avoid walking if your feet or toes are frostbitten.
If your skin is very swollen, blistered, or hard — seek medical care right away.
Who is at-risk?
The National Health Service of the United Kingdom says anyone can get frostbite, but some groups of people are more at-risk. This includes:
- People who take part in winter and high-altitude sports
- Anyone stranded in extreme cold weather conditions
- Anyone who works outdoors in harsh conditions for long periods of time
- The very young and very old, as their bodies are less able to regulate body temperature
- People with conditions that cause blood vessel damage or circulation problems, such as diabetes and Raynaud's phenomenon
- Anyone taking medicine that constricts the blood vessels, including beta blockers. Smoking can also constrict the blood vessels
- People who use alcohol or drugs. Not only can this constrict your blood vessels, it can make it harder for you to feel symptoms of frostbite.
How do you prevent frostbite?
The mayo clinic offers several helpful tips to avoid frostbite, most of them involving dressing appropriately.
First, it's important to dress in layers. The Mayo Clinic says loose layers are best, as the air trapped in-between the layers acts as insulation. Underclothes should be moisture-wicking, to keep skin dry. Wind and waterproof outer-garments can help protect you from snow, wind, and rain. Protect your ears by wearing a hat or headband that covers them completely, preferably made from wool or windproof material. Socks should be moisture wicking and fit well. If socks are too tight or don't fit well under your boots, they can contribute to loss of blood in the feet. Wear mittens instead of gloves to better protect your hands.
Try to limit your time spent outdoors in cold, wet, or windy weather. It's important to pay attention to weather forecasts and wind chill readings and plan accordingly. The Mayo Clinic says exposed skin can develop frostbite in a matter of minutes if it's extremely cold, wet, and windy outside.
Know the signs of frostbite so you can seek shelter as soon as possible, if needed.
Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated before you go out. If you plan on being outside during cold temperatures, don't drink alcohol or use drugs. Alcohol can make you feel warm, but cause you to lose body heat faster, the Mayo Clinic says. It can be difficult already to feel frostbite due to numbing symptoms, and alcohol and drugs can further mask your ability to notice changes.
Keep moving! Exercise can get blood flowing and help your body stay warm. Just be sure not to exercise to the point of exhaustion.