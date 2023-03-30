FORT CAMPBELL, KY — As numerous emergency response personnel, road workers, and U.S. Army officials continue to respond to the scene of a deadly military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 9 service members overnight, Fort Campbell Brigadier General John Lubas says a specialized aircraft safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama has been deployed to help prevent another accident like this from happening in the future.
In a Thursday morning news conference about the incident, Lubas said the safety team would be on the ground later today.
"The Army has deployed an aircraft safety team...who will arrive later today and will immediately initiate an investigation to help us understand what caused this crash, in order to prevent an accident like this from happening again," he explained.
According to Lubas, the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when two crews were flying in multiship formation, under night vision goggles, for a routine training mission.
The helicopters, Lubas explained, were medical evacuation aircraft — variations of the Black Hawk. They reportedly have a device, similar to a plane's "Black Box," which will likely be instrumental in helping determine what went wrong.
Despite the somber circumstances, Lubas said they were lucky there were no civilian injuries or deaths, explaining that the helicopters crashed over an open field between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road — across from a residential area in Trigg County, Kentucky.
Lubas confirmed one helicopter was holding four service members and one was holding five, all of whom died at the scene. He said the service members' names will not be released until all families are notified. Since some families are located in different states and countries, he said there was no final estimation on when notifications would occur.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made remarks at the news conference, saying it was a tough day for Kentucky.
“We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth. We must remember that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of whom pay the ultimate price," Beshear commented. He continued, referencing the quad-state tornado and eastern Kentucky flooding that have claimed the lives of nearly 120 Kentuckians in recent years.
“We know a lot about loss in Kentucky, especially these last three years. We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. We’re going to be there with them – not just for the days, but for the weeks and the months and the years to come. We’re going to let them know that they are loved and they are special. If they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we will do that for as long as we can," he said.
Numerous teams of first responders came from across the region to help at the site, including the Kentucky State Police, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and Christian County Emergency Management.
Several roads in Trigg County are closed as responders investigate the site, the KYTC explained in a Thursday release.