TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Efforts continue to free the American Jazz riverboat, a week and a day after the vessel became stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Lt. Philip Baxter with the U.S. Coast Guard tells Local 6 that coast guardsmen pumped fuel out of the riverboat Thursday to make it lighter. They put up a boom around the American Jazz as a precaution in case fuel leaked or spilled into the lake.
The goal of making the boat lighter is to make it easier to move off of the sandbar.
Baxter said a salvage company will be on scene Friday to attach cables to the riverboat, and their goal is to lift the vessel free from the sandbar on Saturday.
While passengers were able to leave the American Jazz last week, 27 American Cruise Lines crew members are still onboard.