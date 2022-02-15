On Tuesday morning, detectives with the Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested a fugitive wanted for allegedly pistol whipping another individual on the night of Jan. 23.
Detectives with the sheriff's office received a tip Tuesday morning that 25-year-old Tyler Forrester of Fulton, Kentucky, was hiding out in a residence in Dukedom, about 100 yards from the state line.
The suspect had been under investigation by the Graves County Sheriff's Office following the incident on Jan. 23, and law enforcement believed Forrester had run into Tennessee following the assault.
On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., sheriff's office detectives set up surveillance on the Dukedom on the residence. Weakley County Sheriff's deputies were set up on the Tennessee side of the state line.
Detectives then observed Forrester leave the residence and attempted to take him into custody. Forrester ran on foot towards the state line, but was apprehended in a pond. A backpack Forrester had thrown was discovered to contain meth.
Forrester has been charged with 2nd degree assault, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.