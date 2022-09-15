CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A man wanted on drug charges in another state was arrested in Christian County, Kentucky, Thursday morning after allegedly leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase.
WKDZ-FM reports that the chase began on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and ended in a crash in a field off of Bradshaw Road.
The radio station in Cadiz, Kentucky, reports that Darien Williams-Wright was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on drug charges. When deputies tried to pull his car over in Christian County, Williams-Wright allegedly fled from the deputies, leading them on a chase that ended when his car ran off Bradshaw Road at a curve and overturned multiple times.
WKDZ-FM reports that a woman and child were in the car with Williams-Wright at the time, and all three had to be taken to Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville. Investigators don't believe any of their injuries are life threatening, the sheriff's office tells the radio station.
In addition to the out-of-state charges he faces, Williams-Wright is now charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police.