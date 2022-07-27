HAZEL, KY — A fugitive wanted in Calloway County and Marshall County, Kentucky, as well as Henry County, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday morning near Hazel, Kentucky.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office first announced it was searching for Sharp in April, in connection to a vehicle pursuit that happened in March. Sharp is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief in connection to that March 17 chase. He also faced charges of failure to appear in Marshall and Calloway counties, as well as charges stemming from a theft investigation in Henry County. Additionally, he was wanted by the state probation and parole board for absconding from parole in Graves County, according to the state's offender lookup database.
On Monday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office announced that Sharp had led law enforcement officers on yet another high-speed chase in Calloway and Henry Counties. Investigators accused Sharp of trying to ram a deputy vehicle in each county during the pursuit. The chase ended when Sharp allegedly crashed the SUV he was driving into a tree in Henry County before running from the scene. Deputies using K-9s and a drone searched for Sharp but were unable to find him. On Tuesday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced that Sharp had been spotted in the area of Tubbs Road and Bryant Road in Benton, Kentucky. Investigators warned people in the area to lock up all their vehicles, including ATVs, and asked anyone who saw Sharp to call 911.
Wednesday morning, the Henry County Sheriff's Office says Henry County and Calloway County deputies arrested Sharp on State Street in Hazel, Kentucky, Wednesday morning after Sharp ran into an occupied home.
In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office provided more details of the events investigators say led to Sharp's arrest.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says its communications center received a report around 7:46 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on Bakers Road. Responding deputies recognized that the vehicle belonged to Sharp, and the sheriff's office says the deputies later verified that Sharp was in the area.
Deputies from Calloway County and Henry County responded to the area, and Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded with a drone camera to assist in the search for him.
Investigators say Sharp was found on Brandon Road, riding a four-wheeler. Deputies pursued him, and the four-wheeler crashed just over the Tennessee line. There, investigators say Sharp broke into the occupied home. But, deputies arrested him.
Additional charges will be filed in Calloway and Henry counties.
In Calloway County alone, the sheriff's office says the long list of previous charges Sharp faces includes warrants for the following:
- Two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading law enforcement.
- Three counts of wanton endangerment.
- Third-degree criminal mischief.
- Two counts of second-degree fleeing and evading law enforcement on foot.
- Receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000.
- Two counts of second-degree fleeing and evading law enforcement in a motor vehicle.
- First-degree criminal mischief.
- First-degree possession of methamphetamine.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at less than $10,000.
- A warrant for failure to appear stemming from two counts of possession of a handgun by a felon, first-degree bail jumping, driving without a license, driving without a registration receipt, driving without registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to maintain the required insurance.
He also faces the following traffic-related charges in Calloway County:
- Three counts of driving without the proper registration plate.
- Two counts of driving with no registration plate.
- Driving without an operator’s license.
- Three counts of disregarding a stop sign.
- Reckless driving.
- Four counts of driving with a suspended license.
- Failure to signal.
- Speeding 26 mph over the limit.
- Failure to wear a seat belt.
- Operating a motorcycle without a license.