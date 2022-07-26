CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a fugitive wanted in Kentucky and Tennessee remains at large after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through both states.
The sheriff's office says it was notified around 4:15 p.m. Monday that deputies in Henry County, Tennessee, were pursuing a maroon SUV on Paris-Murray Road headed toward Calloway County. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of that SUV was Ronnie Sharp, who is wanted on charges stemming from a previous vehicle pursuit in Calloway County, Kentucky. He's also wanted by the state parole board and on failure to appear warrants in Calloway and Marshall counties.
In a news release about the Monday chase, the sheriff's office says Calloway County deputies were dispatched to assist, and that Sharp did drive into Calloway County.
The sheriff's office says Calloway County deputies pursued the speeding SUV east on Kentucky 893. At one point, the SUV drove through fields in the area, and the sheriff's office claims the SUV nearly struck a sheriff's office vehicle head on.
From there, the chase continued east on State Line Road to Osbourne Road, back toward Tennessee. When the SUV drove back into Tennessee, the news release says the Henry County Sheriff's Office resumed leading the pursuit.
Investigators say the SUV drove through heavily wooded areas in Tennessee and claim Sharp tried to ram a deputy's vehicle. Eventually, the SUV crashed into a tree, and Sharp got out of the vehicle and ran away, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies searched the area with assistance from K-9 units with the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office, as well as a drone from Calloway County Fire-Rescue. However, investigators did not find Sharp, and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he remains at large.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could help them apprehend Sharp to call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or the nearest law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office has previously warned that Sharp is considered armed and dangerous.