Editor's note: A full list of school closures in west Kentucky is below. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says state officials believe there are two new positive coronavirus cases in the state. That would bring the number of confirmed cases in Kentucky up to 10. One new case is in Jefferson County, the other is in Fayette County. The governor made that announcement during a news conference in the Capitol at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Beshear also said he is recommending all Kentucky schools stop in-person instruction for at least two weeks due to the virus. State officials are recommending schools close starting Monday. That recommendation is not mandatory.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Ballard County Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16, the district posted on its Facebook page. The district says there will be more information on Friday. In the meantime, the district posted the following reminders for parents:
"Please access your Infinite Campus Parent Portal as soon as possible. Information over the coming days/weeks will be sent by email and One Call to the contact information in that system, so having correct email and phone numbers for you is crucial. If you need assistance, please contact Student Data Specialist Jennifer Robinson. We are expecting a number of parents to respond, so email is the best way to reach her: Jennifer.robinson@ballard.kyschools.us. If you do not have email, you may call 270-665-8400, ext. 2003, but may be asked to leave a voicemail.
"Both Stop ‘n’ Go and ASK will have to close, also starting Monday. We’re sorry, but childcare will be unavailable through the school district. If you have younger children, please check into other daycare options as soon as possible.
"During this closure, all extracurricular activities will be suspended, and no community meetings will be held on our campus. Students and parents will not be permitted to be anywhere on campus, at any time.
"Again, more information will follow soon, including about length of closure, staff work days, a student feeding program, and a new non-traditional instruction plan to help keep students from falling behind. Let’s all be patient with each other, as we all begin this uncharted journey together."
Calloway County Schools announced via the district's official Facebook page that it is complying with the governor's request. The district says classes will be in session Friday, March 13, so students can be instructed on how to complete non-traditional instructional days. Calloway County Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.
Community Christian Academy says it will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. (Friday, March 12 was already scheduled to be a day off.) The district posted on its Faceboook page it will decide around next Wednesday about the following week.
"Students should have work completed based on the number of missed days starting Monday. Work will be due when we return," CCA says.
Crittenden County Schools posted on the district's Facebook page that district and school leaders will meet Friday during the professional development day "to finalize plans for Crittenden County Schools in response to the governor's request." The district says the plan will be shared by 3 p.m. Friday.
Fulton County Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March, 16. The Current reports that the Fulton County School board voted in an emergency meeting Thursday to approve non-traditional instruction days. The newspaper reports that March 16 will be a professional development day, March 17-20 will be non-traditional instruction days, March 23 will be a professional development day, and March 24-27 will be non-traditional instruction days.
Graves County Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. The district says it will use its non-traditional instruction program during the closure. Classes will still be in session on Friday, March 13, so students can learn how to use the non-traditional instruction plan. The district says it will continue to post the latest information on its website and social media pages.
Marshall County Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16. Superintendent Trent Lovett has announced, after learning of the governor's recommendation, Marshall County Schools will remain closed through March 29. Lovett said parents will be informed via email and an automated call about the district's non-traditional instruction plan during the closure.
Mayfield Independent Schools will be closing for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16, the district announced on its Facebook page.
"We ask that parents and guardians make every effort to have your children at school tomorrow (Friday, March 13) so we can send home very important information with them," the district says in a statement. "This information will contain plans to continue classwork even though we are not physically in school and that we will not have to make these days up at the end of the year. It will also include contact information of school personnel you can call, text or email to get more information and further clarification."
McCracken County Public Schools will be out for two weeks from March 16-27.
On Friday, the school board approved applying for 10 non-traditional days so students can continue lessons during the two-week closure. The district is also discussing plans to bring meals to students during the closure.
Paducah Public Schools will be closed March 16-27. (There was already no school for students on Friday, March 13, because it's a teachers' professional development day). Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively told Local 6 non-traditional instructional days will begin Wednesday, March 18.
The district sent a news release with more information that says:
"In keeping with Governor Beshear’s recommendation that all Kentucky Schools stop in-person instruction, Paducah Public Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March March 27. This closure is a proactive approach to limit exposure to Coronavirus/COVID-19 within our community.
"We expect to start Non-Traditional Instruction Days (NTI) on Wednesday, March 18. There will be further, direct messaging regarding the NTI process as well as services provided by the district during this time away from school. As a school district, we are prepared to provide continuity of services for both learning and nutrition. Teachers will be providing instructional services using Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI), while other staff members will be assisting in cleaning and disinfecting busses, classrooms, and other public spaces.
"Faculty and staff should report to work on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17."
The superintendent said the district will submit an application for non-traditional instruction days to the state on Friday, and the school board will vote on it Monday night. The state would then need to give final approval.
Shively said the district is also working on a plan to bring meals to students during the closure. "We are fortunate that we do that in the summer already. I believe last summer, we served 60,000 meals across the community, and so that's something we have experience doing. So we're confident we can meet the needs," he said.
--
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities. To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.