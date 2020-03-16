school lunch

School districts across west Kentucky are making sure their students don't go hungry while they are closed due to the coronavirus.

Click on the name of each school district below for information on their meal plans.

Updates can be emailed to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.

Last updated Monday, March 16, 6:45 a.m.

Ballard County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Calloway County Schools

Carlisle County Public Schools

Christian County Public Schools

Crittenden County Schools

Dawson Springs Independent School District

Fulton Independent Schools

Fulton County Schools

Graves County Schools

Hickman County Schools

Hopkins County Schools

Lyon County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Mayfield Independent Schools

McCracken County Public Schools

Murray Independent School District 

Paducah Public Schools

Trigg County Public Schools

Union County Public Schools

Webster County School District

Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Gov. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities. To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.

