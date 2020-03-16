School districts across west Kentucky are making sure their students don't go hungry while they are closed due to the coronavirus.
Click on the name of each school district below for information on their meal plans.
Updates can be emailed to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Last updated Monday, March 16, 6:45 a.m.
Carlisle County Public Schools
Christian County Public Schools
Dawson Springs Independent School District
McCracken County Public Schools
Murray Independent School District
Webster County School District
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Gov. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities. To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.