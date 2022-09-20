PADUCAH — Members of the parole board were unable to reach a unanimous decision after hearing from Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal on the second day of his public parole hearing.
Now, the full parole board will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Monday, Sept. 26. to deliberate and reach a decision. There will be another public viewing of the hearing at the WKCTC Emerging Technology Center that morning.
Carneal spoke directly to members of the parole board via Zoom during his hearing on Tuesday, where he pled for parole after 25 years behind bars. During the course of the hearing, Carneal gave details about his crime, his mental health, and his plan for success on the outside.
Carneal explained he planned to live with his parents if paroled and said he would likely seek employment in the fast-food or service industry. He reported believing that he would be able to help people if paroled, and thought he would be a benefit to society.
During the hearing, Carneal said he heard voices telling him to harm himself as early as two days ago. He also seemingly spoke fondly of several of his victims, calling them friends.
Local 6 reporters will bring more details about this hearing, and what's to come, tonight at 6 p.m.