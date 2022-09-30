HICKMAN COUNTY — KY 575 in Hickman County is receiving an upgrade in October, as crews plan to being a full-width paving project.
According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project will cover the length of KY 575, from mile point 0.0 to 2.436. The cabinet says there will not be a marked detour and there will not be any through-traffic allowed until the project is complete, though crews will allow access for anyone who lives on either side of the closure.
The KTC says full-width paving is quicker and results in a smoother road. Murray Paving, Inc. will be the main contractor on this project.