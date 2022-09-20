GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fulton, Kentucky, man has been arrested in connection to a Graves County burglary that happened in May of last year.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says testing from the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory completed earlier this month identified Steve A. Davis as a suspect in a burglary at a home on May 4, 2021.
Investigators say the burglary happened at a home off of Tucker Road just south of Fulton. A Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from inside the home's garage. Investigators recovered the truck on Kentucky 1710 not long after the owner reported it stolen.
The sheriff's office says detectives collected evidence from the garage and the truck, including possible DNA evidence. Investigators say that evidence was used to identify Davis as a suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office found Davis in the Paducah area on Sept. 13, and he was arrested on the Graves County charges, including third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000.