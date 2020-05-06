FULTON COUNTY, KY -- The Fulton County Clerk's Office posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the June 23 primary election had been changed to all absentee election.
The post asked residents to verify their address with a link to ensure they get important election notifications.
Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky's Chief Elections Official Michael Adams commented on the original post and the post shared by the Fulton County Emergency Management page.
Adams says this post is inaccurate and voters will be able to vote absentee by mail, by hand-delivering their absentee ballot, early in-person voting, or by in-person voting on election day.
Adams says for accurate information visit the Secretary of State website or follow him on Facebook.