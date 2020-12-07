FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County School District has started providing in-person targeted services to small groups of students, as allowed under Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Beshear signed an executive order on Nov. 18, stating that all public and private schools must transition to virtual instruction beginning on Nov. 23. While elementary schools may resume in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7, if their counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, all middle and high schools must continue virtual instruction until Jan. 4.
However, the order states that it does not bar schools from "providing small group in-person targeted services, as provided in KDE guidance."
The Kentucky Department of Education states that targeted services are those that supplement learning, and may include evaluations, necessary hands-on experiences (such as career and technical education), mental health or academic counseling, occupational, physical or speech therapy, or targeted remediation or tutoring.
Fulton County Schools Interim Superintendent Patrice Chambers said in a statement that the district's middle and high school students are continuing remote learning until Jan. 4. While students are able to attend their core classes via Zoom, the district is also providing students in-person targeted instruction in small groups, which began Monday.
"It's been going great (Monday). I want to brag on the faculty, staff, our transportation department," said Chambers. "I'm so excited, because our teachers are happy to be here, our administration is happy to be here, our kids are happy to be here. The small groups that we have, we're honored that the governor has allowed us to have small groups."
Chambers said each small group consists of 15 people or less, and the school building is maintained at 15% capacity, per KDE guidelines. The district will contact students about when to come to class to keep the capacity low. Students who receive targeted services must wear masks, practice good hygiene, and maintain social distancing, Chambers said in her statement. In addition, classrooms are sanitized after every group.
"Safety first. First of all, we can't put a price tag on the safety of our faculty and staff," said Chambers.
Chambers said in-person targeted services are divided into two-hour sessions, and take place in the mornings and afternoons Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays will continue to be nontraditional instruction days. Although buses are available, students are encouraged to travel in cars instead. Meals are provided for students who receive in-person targeted services.
Because Beshear's executive order allows elementary schools that are not in red zones to resume in-person classes on Monday, Dec. 7, Crittenden County Elementary was able to welcome students back on Monday. Crittenden County is the only county in west Kentucky with a COVID-19 incidence rate in the orange zone, according to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.