FULTON COUNTY, KY — Four Fulton County students, and the bus driver was injured in a school bus crash on KY 94 near the intersection with U.S. 51 on Friday, Sept. 15 in Fulton County.
It was confirmed in a press release sent to WPSD by the Fulton County School District Superintendent, Patrice Chambers, that the bus driver and students needing medical treatment were transported to local hospitals for medical assistance.
Chambers also added that Fulton County school officials are cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the incident, and in the meantime, they are working to provide communication and support to the affected students and families.
The press release ended with Chambers thanking emergency medical responders, law enforcement officers and others who responded to the scene. Also, saying that information will be given as it becomes available.
The press release from Fulton County School District Superintendent, Patrice Chambers, is below: