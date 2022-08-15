FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County Transit Authority is stepping up to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
The transit authority is collecting donations and delivering them to those in need.
FCTA is focusing on the area served by LKLP Community Action, which provides public transportation.
The transit authority is looking for items like nonperishable food, bottled water, diapers and Pull-Ups, baby formula, cleaning supplies and small personal hygiene items.
The executive director said after receiving support and help after the Dec. 10 tornado, they wanted to return the favor.
"Once we sent the word out asking for help, the outpouring — continuous help that we received — it was astonishing. We had transit agencies from all over the commonwealth that volunteered their time," FCTA Executive Director Paul Maxwell said. "After we learned of the flooding up in eastern Kentucky, we just felt like we wanted to maybe pay this forward."
If you want to donate, you can drop of any of these items to the FCTA Temporary Office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That's at 1000 Elm St. in Fulton, Kentucky.
FCTA is accepting donations through Sept. 6.