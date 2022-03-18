FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director Kenny Etherton is resigning after nearly 40 years as a public servant, the transit authority has announced.
Eatherton informed the FCTA board of directors of his plans to step down during their monthly meeting Thursday before announcing his decision to transit authority employees that evening.
In a statement released by FCAT, Etherton said the moment was a bittersweet one. But, he said: "I’ve spent the last 38 years of my career working for the public in this city and county, and it is time that I spend some time taking care of myself, my wife, my children and my grandchildren."
His final workday will be April 15.
“I’m not certain what my next chapter in life is yet, but I still plan to be active in the community,” Etherton said. “I feel it’s time for a change and for me to take care of my personal life more. Thank you to my staff – both past and present – and the community that has been so supportive over the years.”