FULTON COUNTY, KY- The Fulton County Transit Authority will be offering free rides to those in Graves and Fulton counties who were affected by the tornado.
The free transportation includes, but isn't limited to, people in need of supplies from the Mayfield Fairgrounds, the Fulton County Office Building, or area churches and agencies that are offering supplies and relief services.
FCTA will also take people to the FEMA assistance location and the unemployment office.
“It’s just our way of offering the resources we have and helping out our friends and neighbors,” said FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton.
Those needing transportation who have available phone service can call FCTA at 270-472-0662.