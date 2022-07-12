FULTON, KY — A new Farmers Market is coming to Fulton and people who attend the grand opening will receive free produce, insulated shopping bags, a wellness book, and a book about food safety.
According to a release from WellCare of KY, the Fulton Farmers Market is located at 300 Walnut St. in Fulton, and the grand opening event will take place from 9:00 to noon on July 22.
The farmers market is the result of a collaboration between the Purchase District Health Department and the city of Fulton. According to the release, the idea for the market actually stemmed from a Purchase District "pop-up" market held in Paducah in 2021.
Health Educator Sarah Story noted in the release that thanks to a grant, they served 350 families and distributed over seven tons of produce at the Paducah market. She hopes this year will be just as impactful.
Story explained the impact fresh food can have on people, saying:
Since the grant is not available this year, WellCare of Kentucky provided funding to ensure the community would have access to healthy food.
Plan President and CEO of WellCare, Corey Ewing, explained in a statement why his company stepped up to fill in the financial gap: