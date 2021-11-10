FULTON COUNTY, KY– Fulton Independent School District will use Thursday and Friday as non-traditional instruction (NTI) days due to an increased rate of students in Covid quarantine and dealing with the stomach virus.
The school district posted on Facebook saying on Nov. 11 and 12 students will do their school work from home while the custodial staff takes time to deep clean the facilities.
Before the end of the school day Wednesday, students will receive assignments to work on at home.
According to the schools Facebook page, middle and high school students that were absent on Wednesday, need to pick up their NTI work at the school board office by noon on Thursday.