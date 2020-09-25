FULTON, KY — The Fulton Independent School District has canceled all in-person classes and activities for next week, because data show a substantial transmission rate of the novel coronavirus in Fulton County.
The district began the semester on Sept. 8 with remote learning, and originally planned to resume in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 28.
But the Kentucky Department for Public Health says as of Wednesday, Fulton County has an average of 26.3 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, making it the highest incidence rate in the Local 6 coverage area in west Kentucky.
Any county with more than 25 daily cases per 100,000 people is considered a red zone, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The state advises such counties to only have remote learning, while suspending all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities.
Fulton Independent School District Superintendent DeAnna Miller said as of Wednesday, 23 students and district employees were in quarantine.
Given the high incidence rate of COVID-19 in Fulton County, Miller said the district consulted with the school board, the school nurse, the local health department, and emergency management officials — and ultimately decided to follow the state's recommendation and cancel in-person classes from Monday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Oct. 2.
In-person activities are also canceled, including practices and small group meetings.
"It was a difficult decision and very disappointing for teachers, administrators, our school board members, and all of our parents and students," said Miller. "We want kids in school. We believe that in-person instruction is the best method of instruction, and what's where we want our students. However, not at the risk of their health."
Because next week's in-person classes are canceled, the district will continue to have nontraditional instruction days (i.e. remote learning). Miller said teachers are prepared.
"They have been asked to keep three weeks of NTI lesson plans ready to go at all times, and that will continue throughout the year," said Miller. "If the need arises for us to cancel classes within a day's notice, our teachers will be ready."
Miller said the hope is for students to return to school for in-person classes on Oct. 5. Miller said the district will continue to work with local health and emergency management officials to monitor the spread of the virus.
"We will be watching numbers and will come together again on Thursday (Oct. 1) to make the decision for the following week," Miller said.
To prepare for when in-person classes begin, custodial staff will perform deep cleaning next week.
"Fulton Independent Schools, our board of education, our teachers and our administration — we will always put students first," Miller said. "Student safety is our No. 1 concern, and our students come first. And sometimes, difficult decisions have to be made that are inconvenient for adults, and that's unfortunate. But our students always come first in Fulton city."
Click here to see the latest incidence rate maps, which display the average daily cases of every county in Kentucky.