FULTON, KY — A 'new-mom shed' has been installed in front of the Fulton Food-Rite grocery store.
According to Four Rivers Prevention Specialist Danielle Carter, the shed contains a range of items for new moms, such as: diapers, wipes, nursing supplies, hygiene products, and food. She says the shed will be re-stocked with supplies at least once a month.
Carter explained the shed will be open 24/7 so any moms can get whatever items they need, whenever they need them. She said there isn't an item limit either, though they do ask people to only take what they need so other moms can use the service as well.
Carter added the shed will also include information on how moms can sign up for a Healthy Pregnancy class, which is offered to all expectant women and women up to 6 months postpartum.
The class will educate moms on the dangers of substance misuse during pregnancy, healthy relationships, breastfeeding, nutrition, and Post Partum Depression. According to Carter, everyone who participates in the course will receive a $40 gift card and a chance to win a larger item, such as a car seat or stroller.
The shed installment was a collaborative effort between Four Rivers Behavioral Health, the Regional Prevention Center, and the KY Moms MATR program. Cater said there are plans for more sheds in the region. They are currently working to put one up in Benton and have plans to put one up in Mayfield, KY as well.
According to their website, KY Moms MATR assists expectant mothers at-risk for alcohol or drug abuse through community outreach and education, substance use prevention, and case management services.
They explained that they support high-risk women with mental health care, domestic violence services, smoking cessation, transportation, employment, etc, by addressing their immediate needs.
The program currently operates in 13 KY counties. More information can be found on their website, here.