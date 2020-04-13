FULTON, KY — The Fulton, Kentucky, Police Department says an officer helped a woman and two children get out of a burning building while he was out on patrol Monday.
Officer Austin Matheny was out on patrol when he saw smoke and fire coming from the eaves of a home on Fulton's Kentucky Avenue, the Fulton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Matheny notified the Fulton Fire Department. Then a man in the driveway of the home told the officer a woman, young child and infant were inside. The police department says Matheny and the man went into the home through heavy smoke, and together they got the woman and children out.
The woman declined medical attention, and the children were released after they were evaluated by KenTenn EMS responders.
Firefighters with the Fulton and South Fulton fire departments put out the fire.
"The Fulton Police Department is proud of Officer Matheny's courage to act this morning, and we are thankful that he serves the citizens of Fulton every day," the police department's post says.