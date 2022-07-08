FULTON, KY — The Fulton City Fire Department is forced to call in help from other agencies, after several firefighters abruptly resigned. It's a situation you've asked us to investigate.
A shrinking fire department is cause for concern for people who live in Fulton.
"What if someone has a bad wreck? Back in 2018, I had a bad wreck and it took more than just three firefighters to get me out," said Fulton resident Tyler Papierski.
Like us, Papierski has more questions than answers from local leadership.
"My thing is, why are they stepping down? Is it the money issue? Is it the hours? What is it? What's the cause of this step down?" Papierski asked. "Because it's an awful major step down to all be happening at one time for no reason."
Fulton Fire Chief Jeremy Martin told Local 6 we would have to address all questions to Fulton City Manager Mike Gunn. When we went to Fulton City Hall, we were handed a three-day-old statement by the Fulton city clerk, and we were told Gunn would not be available.
After reading the statement by the city of Fulton, Becky Evans is worried about how other nearby first responders will be impacted.
"Because of the resignations, we're going to be hurting here for our community, and what I read on this paper, that other communities are going to be suffering," Evans said. "If we need assistance at the same time they need assistance, then what call do they go on? How are they going to prioritize the calls? Is one more important than the other? I mean, they're all important."
The Fulton City Commission is set to meet on Monday, and is expected to address the fire department's staffing levels.
You can read the city's statement in its entirety below: