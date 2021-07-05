FULTON, KY — A section of 4th Street in Fulton, Kentucky, is closed because the street is caving in.
In a post to its Facebook page, the city of Fulton instructs the public to avoid 4th Street between the former Turner Dairy and the former Jet Lanes bowling alley.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says 4th Street, which is also Kentucky 1718, is closed between Carr Street and 3rd Street because of the issue.
The cabinet says the street is caving in because of erosion around a manhole near the Harris Fork Branch Culvert.
There is no marked detour for the closure, and the cabinet says officials do not know how long the road will be closed.
KYTC engineers and city personnel will be working at the closure site Tuesday to find out the extent of the erosion and what caused it, and to begin creating a plan for how to repair the road.