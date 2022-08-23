CADIZ, KY — Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in wild animal tracking, sunset canoe trips, bonfire basics, campfire cooking, and more during the upcoming Outdoor Kids' Weekend at the Woodland Nature Station.
According to a Tuesday release, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes are hosting the event Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 5.
Admission is $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for ages 5—17, and free for ages 4 and under. Registration is required for the sunset canoe trip.