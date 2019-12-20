PADUCAH — A Christmas miracle for NICU families: The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health Paducah helps families with sick or premature newborns.
The experience of being in the NICU can be stressful. That is why one family who has lived through those challenges is stepping in to provide some relief.
The Seiner family announced Friday afternoon the start of their Parents with Hope Fund.
It helps parents and caregivers of babies in the John and Loree Eckstein NICU at Baptist Health Paducah.
Before the announcement, a mother of premature twins talked about what the NICU means to her.
La'Nora Westbrook is the proud mother of newborn twins, one boy and one girl.
"I had my twins 17 days ago today, and they were born two months premature," said Westbrook.
Because the children are premature they will remain in the unit, constantly monitored by medical staff and their mom, until they are able to go home.
The NICU at Baptist Health opened in 2011, it was a small area. A larger NICU opened in 2017, a space that Westbrook is thankful for.
"Without the NICU even being here, you know, we would probably be several miles away, and with that I wouldn't be able to probably be there every day like I have," said Westbrook. "Because we have other kids, and we have to take care of them also."
Before a NICU was built at Baptist Health Paducah, people in our region who needed one had to travel to other cities, like Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Nashville, for the special unit.
The newborns get the services they require, and the parents learn new skills from occupational therapists and other medical staff that they take home with them.
Many families deal with financial and mental stress, unsure of what the future holds for their children.
Leigh Ann Seiner said she and her husband, Jason Seiner, have also seen the impact of having children in the NICU, which is why they wanted to help.
"With this being a small town, we do not have a Ronald McDonald House or any type of facility to take care of families for extended stays," said Leigh Ann. "So, Jason and I talked about it, and we were in a place where we thought maybe we could do the exact same thing that we do at St. Francis here at Baptist Health."
They have three children: Kip, Kase and Charli. Her sons Kip and Kase were born premature, keeping them in and out of the hospital for more than 100 days.
The boys were born December 23, 2006. Jason said when they realized their children would be born premature, there was a lot going through his mind.
"When you're expecting children, you begin to have dreams about the things you're going to do together. And when they were born so early, you begin questioning," said Jason. "Will they play ball? Ride dirt bikes? Are they going to be able to do the things that you had dreamed?"
The boys are healthy, and ready to turn 13 on Monday.
The Siener family said they look forward to seeing the impact of their fund on families.
Donations help with housing, meals and gas for the families, bringing relief to every family with a child in the NICU.
The fund is now open to accept donations. If you would like to help these families, visit supportbaptisthealth.org.