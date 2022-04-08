A fundraiser will begin Friday for Michael Bynum, a volunteer firefighter who was injured in February's deadly pile up on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.
Bynum was responding to the scene when he was struck by a SEMI and pinned against the railing of the overpass.
As a result of the collision, Bynum sustained serious injuries both internally and externally. Now Bynum's family is asking for the Western Kentucky community to help pay for medical bills and living expenses.
The fundraiser is called "BBQ for Bynum" and will be held at the First Baptist Church in Gilbertsville. The fundraise will go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church's address is 2114 Gilbertsville Highway.