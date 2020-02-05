PADUCAH -- A local no-kill animal shelter is holding a fundraiser Wednesday and Thursday.
The Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter is the only no-kill animal shelter that serves Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties.
In December, we reported that the shelter was in need of community support to keep its doors open.
You can help the shelter by going out to dinner.
A fundraiser will be held at the Red Lobster in Paducah.
The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, February 5, and Thursday, February 6 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
You must take the flyer below in order to have 10% of your bill donated to the Mary Hill Ruddiman Canine Shelter.
This works for either dine in or carry out.
You can learn more about the shelter, including how to make a donation, by clicking here. You can also visit their Facebook page by clicking here.