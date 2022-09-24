WATER VALLEY, KY - Veterans and first responders sacrifice their time, freedoms and even their own lives.
Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support "Hero's Hunt."
It's an event where kids of military members and first responders wounded or killed in action have a weekend to make memories by enjoying nature, wildlife and outdoor education.
Stacey Bullock served food for Walking Humbly Outdoors' breakfast fundraiser to benefit "Hero's Hunt." He's from Georgia and has been volunteering with the organization for the past three years.
"People don't realize how many rights we have because of them," said Joan Martucci, a Mayfield resident who's supporting the fundraiser. "That their rights were not free. It's just you know, we're home of the free because of these brave souls."
Organizers agree.
And they say they're raising money to support the families of those who've served.
"So these children have sacrificed just their parents have," said Micah Severs, the president of Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures. "The family sacrificed as well as the one who is actually involved and this gives them a chance to have a one of a kind bonding moment with a mom or a dad or a step-dad."
Bullock knows what this service can do, and he also knows how much this fundraiser means.
"They have sacrificed so much for us to have our freedom in this country to do what we do," said Bullock. "And my dad served in the military for 20 years. He instilled that in me and just want to give back."
You can give to Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures. The link is whoaky.org and will be up and running next week.