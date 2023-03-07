PADUCAH — Nonprofits are losing support as high inflation rates persist.
With larger organizations, donations can't be stretched as far as they have in years past. For smaller ones, their fundraising efforts aren't bringing in as much money.
Donors are staying steady, but the volume of their donations is decreasing. As the fundraising season picks up locally, smaller organizations are looking for ways to bring in more donors and more dollars.
The need is just as great, but community response has lessened.
Merryman House is in the middle of a donation drive. Director of Community Engagement Kayla Myers says they're hoping for a good turnout.
“The donors that are really committed to us have stayed committed, which we're really thankful for, but we have felt the tightening,” says Myers.
The past few months have almost been a dry spell.
“Since the duck race is in the fall, holidays happen thereafter, this time of year really does see fewer donations, and we have just as much need,” Myers says.
Small nonprofits are feeling it too.
Physical donations, like furniture, shoes, and clothing are plentiful at St. Vincent De Paul. Store manager Norma Cox says monetary donations are not coming in as much.
“That's really low, but you really can't blame them, because, you know, the financials of how much things are nowadays,” Cox says.
Their donors want to do more. Raffles are always going on to fund the construction of a new store on the lot next door.
“They just can't do what they used to do in the past, and they're trying to save their money for the future. And it's hard,” Cox says.
Social media is also a tool they're looking to take full advantage of.
“We have been working on that from — none of us know how to really do it. We're old farts. We need somebody young to come in here and just want to help with the social media,” Cox says.
Cox says it'll make all the difference.
St. Vincent De Paul is also looking for fresh ideas from the community for fundraisers.
Cox hopes social media campaigns and new fundraisers will bring new donors to the store.
The donation drive for Merryman House is going on all month long.
You can drop off your items at Paducah's Independence Bank location.
