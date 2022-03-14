A radio station in Anna, Illinois, is hosting a fundraising campaign to buy shoes for children in need in southern Illinois.
The station, WIBH, is hosting its Warm Soles, New Hope campaign in April as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The drive will continue through May 7.
In a news release about the fundraiser, the Southern Seven Health Department says the shoes purchased with the donated funds will be distributed through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna, and all Southern Seven Head Start locations. The shoes will be given to kids affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need. The health department says no paperwork or proof of income will be required for kids to receive shoes.
It's $15 to sponsor a pair of shoes, but folks can make monetary contributions above or below that amount. To donate, visit operationwarm.org/wibh or mail a check or money order payable to Operation Warm to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 South Main Street, Anna, IL 62906.
