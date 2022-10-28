PADUCAH — The multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign for West Kentucky Community and Technical College's (WKCTC) healthcare education programs has exceeded its $3 million goal set a year ago, according to a WKCTC release.
A ceremonial check was revealed at Paducah Junior College's (PJC) wrap-up event with the total contribution amount: $3,607,883.58.
The check included contributions from 75 donors and matching funds from PJC and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for a portion of the money raised.
PJC is the charitable foundation for WKCTC.
Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of Institutional Advancement and PJC executive director, said the college embarked on the campaign nearly three years ago, with the public phase announced in October 2021. The public phase for the campaign concluded on Oct. 27.
Funds raised through the HealthCare COUNTS campaign will primarily fund a Healthcare Education-to-Work Endowment to ensure sustainable operating support for the college's healthcare education programs, according to the release.
The contributions will help PJC and WKCTC address the current—and growing—need for nursing and allied health professionals. There are currently 30,000 open positions statewide for registered nurses, 8,000 for licensed practical nurses and at least 26,000 for allied health professionals, such as dental assistants, diagnostic medical sonographers, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers and more—all programs offered at WKCTC, according to the release.
There are also at least 1,700 open positions for nurses in western Kentucky, according to the labor report. The need is expected to grow, partly due to Kentucky's aging population and COVID-19.
Shari Gholson, WKCTC dean of nursing and allied health, said the allied health and nursing programs have higher-than-national average program completion rates and licensure/certification pass rates and the majority of the programs consistently have 100% job placement rates.
Second-year radiography student Loren Carver shared her experiences at WKCTC. After a setback in the radiography program in 2020, Carver applied again and was accepted in May 2021 and said she worked to ensure she had enough money saved to put all her focus into completing the program. She expects to graduate in May 2023.
"All my hard work had paid off, and I couldn't wait to start this next chapter of my life," Carver said. "I would not have had the opportunity for a career in radiography if it wasn't for the program at West Kentucky."
The 75 donors to the HealthCare COUNTS campaign were listed in the program and were recognized throughout the evening, receiving awards for their initial and continued support.
Emmons said some of the campaign donors have designated gifts for immediate use.
Donors include 13 who made major gifts between $25,000 and $200,000 and will have their names placed on name plates outside a classroom, laboratory or another location in the Allied Health Building and 35 who contributed at least $1,000 and will be recognized on a Donor Appreciation Wall, along with the 13 other donors, to be built in early 2023 inside the Allied Health Building main entrance.
To donate to the Healthcare Education-to-Work Endowment, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/Giving.