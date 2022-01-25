According to Ameren Missouri, more customers than ever will be eligible for help paying their utility bills.
The state of Missouri recently upgraded its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide more funding and expand eligibility requirements.
Here's what that means for Ameren Missouri customers:
- A disconnection notice is not required.
- Energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) payment is now $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.
- Assistance is available year-round.
“The ongoing impacts of the pandemic, combined with the holiday season, can put families in a tough situation when it comes to paying their bills,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “Thousands of customers have taken advantage of these programs in 2021. In 2022, we want others to reach out for help, especially now that even more funding is available.”
For more information on the state's changes to LIHEAP, and to learn if you could qualify, click here.
Ameren customers with moderate incomes will not qualify for LIHEAP. However, they might be eligible for Ameren's Clean Slate program. Through Clean Slate, customers may receive up to $750 in assistance. To learn more and apply, click here.
Another resource available to Ameren customers is the Dollar More program. To learn about this assistance program, click here.