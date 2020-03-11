Multiple services have been scheduled to honor a local World War II veteran who passed away over the weekend.
Charles Ellis, also known as Mr. Tennessee, passed away Saturday at a local hospital. He was 94 years old.
Ellis served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. He was a guard at the base where the United States made the airplane that would bomb Japan.
A visitation and funeral will be held at Rawls Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14.
The visitation will start at 11 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. The funeral home is located at 790 Highway 69 North in Paris, Tennessee.
A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, March 15, at the World of Faith Church in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. The church is located at 2007 State Route 58 East, right beside the Longhorn restaurant.