Funeral arraignments were set Friday for Sean Riley, the Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed Wednesday morning while trying to assist a driver on Interstate 64.
"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved," Riley's family wrote in a statement.
Visitation for Riley will be held from 3-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with a first responded walk thru at 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with a law enforcement and procession to follow at Cisne Cemetery.
Donations to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund are being accepted at the Trust Bank in Cisne.