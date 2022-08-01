JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died after she fell while hiking with her family at Garden of the Gods Recreation Area near Herod, Illinois.
The girl has been identified as 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan reported Monday, citing the Jackson County coroner.
The Southern and WFCN News each report that the child fell about 100 feet. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and she was flown to SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. But, she died of her injuries around 6:40 p.m. Friday at the hospital, The Southern reports.
An obituary published by Meng Funeral Home in Odon says the elementary student loved riding her bike to the local library and playing sports, including volleyball, cross-country running and softball. She also belonged to her school's Girls Who Code club.
The girl's mother, Heather Montgomery, is a teacher at the elementary school where Everly Kate was a fourth-grader. The school district asks for prayers for the girl's family in a post shared to Facebook on Sunday.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of our elementary teacher, Mrs. Montgomery, whose daughter Everly passed away following a tragic accident on Friday. Everly was an incoming fourth grader at ND Elementary," the statement reads. "Please continue to pray for comfort and peace for her entire family."
Visitation services will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Odon Christian Church, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
To read the obituary for Everly Kate Montgomery, visit mengfuneralhome.com.