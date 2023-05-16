LACENTER, KY — 14-year-old Hudson Pace was surrounded by his loving family, listening to Bill Gaither sing his favorite hymn live, when he passed away after a 2-year-long battle with Leukemia.
Now, his family has announced his funeral arrangements.
According to Hudson's obituary, visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of LaCenter.
Funeral services will be held immediately after, with Reverend Stan Durrett officiating. Internment will follow at LaCenter Cemetary.
According to his obituary, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Hudson to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or local nonprofit, Book for Hope.
"For 27 months and three days at the world class facilities of St. Jude and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), being treated by the most respected leukemia doctor and the most respected cell therapy doctor on the planet in Dr. Pui and Dr. Grupp, Hudson battled leukemia with the backing of the absolute best this world had to offer! Hudson took full advantage of every opportunity and he fought with sheer grit and determination. He never once gave up his fight or his faith," the obituary reads.
His family describes him as an active boy who loved basketball and baseball; working, hunting, and fishing; his home, dogs, farm, friends, and family; and most off all, "he loved his Lord."
Community comments on his tribute wall describe a boy with a great sense of humor and down-to-earth personality, whose story inspired thousands.
"Although I never met Hudson he was in my prayers each and every day since I started following his journey. It takes a special young man to tug on the hearts of thousands of total strangers," one comment reads, in part.
Another commenter described Hudson's love of farming, saying Hudson would "stand in the field exactly like his dad and grandfather, dressed just like them, old beyond his years."
Hudson passed away shortly after returning home to Graves County from St. Jude on Saturday.
Hundreds of community members lined the roadway as the ambulance carrying him arrived, and dozens of tractors and other farming equipment escorted him. You can watch drone footage of the parade that welcomed him here.
A post on the Healing 4 Hudson Facebook page, which has been detailing Hudson's journey, describes what happened when he finally came home.
"All Hudson wanted was to be at home in Ballard County, and he arrived home today to the most amazing welcome. Hundreds of people gathered along the streets from Wickliffe to Barlow and on to LaCenter, where every church, school, and business sign read 'We love you, Hudson'.After getting settled in at home and visiting with his dogs this afternoon, Hudson received a phone call from none other than Bill Gaither of The Gaither Vocal Band, who wrote his favorite hymn, 'Because He Lives.' As The Gaithers sang this hymn to him over speaker phone, Hudson ran into the arms of Jesus, completely healed and made new. He was surrounded by his family and the undeniable presence of his Savior, and we stand in awe of the mercies He has shown us.We are so proud of the strength Hudson showed as he faced this giant.After his earthly body was taken away, Bob Morrow from B & T Florist delivered flowers to Heather for Mother’s Day. Fourteen roses, one for each year of Hudson’s incredible life. The card read “Happy Mother’s Day. I love you, Momma. I’m OK. -Hudson” with Hudson’s fingerprint on the side."