PRESTONSBURG, KY — Three officers and a K-9 Officer were killed by a gunman last week in Allen, Ky. Police departments across the nation have shown an outpouring of love and support for the fallen and their families since the tragedy occurred. All three officers will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens this week in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Visitation for Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry is from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky.
Funeral services will be officiated by Jeff White and Tommy Reed at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky. The service will begin at 11 a.m on Tuesday, July 5.
The burial will follow the funeral service at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsberg, Ky.
Ralph Frasure
Visitation for Prestonsburg City Police Captain and Prestonsburg Highschool Resource Officer Ralph Frasure will start at 6pm at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home on Monday, July 4 and will continue all day on Tuesday.
Funeral services will be officiated by Randy Woods at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
The burial will follow the funeral service at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsberg, Ky.
Jacob Chaffins
Visitation for Officer Jacob Chaffins will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Tom's Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel, Ky and will continue all day Wednesday, July 6.
Funeral services will be officiated by Randy Woods at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.
The burial will follow the funeral service at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsberg, Ky.
Drago
Beloved K-9 Officer Drago was also killed in the shooting. You may make a donation in Drago's honor, with proceeds helping the Floyd County Sheriff's Office with their program. You can donate in-person at Lou's Place for Pets or online through the Kent Rose Foundation.