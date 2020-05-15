PADUCAH -- Family of C.D. McCord announced a private funeral due to COVID-19, however they are holding a mobile visitation for those unable to attend funeral services.
The celebration of life will be held Monday, May 18. Family asks that everyone arrive at 11:45 a.m. in the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building D parking lot.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home says all participants must remain in their cars at all times.
McCord was shot and killed in her backyard Tuesday. Police have arrested Kelvin Richardson as a suspect in the shooting.
McCord worked in a variety of school districts, most recently in McCracken County.
To read her full obituary and to donate to a memorial fund