CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Those arrangements are being handled by Imes Funeral Home, which says the funeral service honoring Cash's life will be held on 1 p.m. on Saturday at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Joey Adair will officiate during the service, and entombment with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
Cash's family will welcomes visitors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Hardin Baptist Church, which is located at 6867 U.S. 641 in Hardin, Kentucky.
The funeral home says those who wish to share expressions of sympathy can donate to Bright Life Farms at 10200 Farmersville Road, Princeton, Kentucky 42445; to Trooper Island at Dale Hollow Lake, Burkesville, KY 42717; or to Supporting Heroes at 11400 Decimal Drive Ste. 1002, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, Kentucky 40269-1547.
Cash is survived by his wife, Michelle Moore Cash, and two children, son Jackson and daughter Madyson. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that a donation account has been set up at CFSB Bank in partnership with The Murray Bank for those who wish to donate to help the Cash family. Click here for more information.
The 44-year-old chief deputy worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, beginning at the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office in 1999. He served for six years as assistant chief of police for the Murray State University Police Department and eight years with Kentucky State Police. He retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff's Office in 2020. Cash's obituary notes that he graduated as valedictorian of his class at the Kentucky State Police Academy.
To read the full obituary for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, visit imesfuneralhome.com.