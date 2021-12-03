CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a captain with the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, fire department who died Wednesday after a brief battle with COVID-19.
The fire department on Thursday announced the loss of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, who began working in the fire department in 1996 and was planning to retire in about a year.
A visitation service will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the La Croix United Methodist Church at 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The city says the visitation will conclude with a uniformed member walk-through, which will assemble at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the church, followed by burial with full firefighter honors at Hobbs Chapel Cemetery at 3024 State Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in the city until sunset on the day of LaGrand's interment.
Thursday, Cape Girardeau Fire Department members stood in support of LaGrand during the dignified transfer of his remains.
