MAYFIELD, KY — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Graves County deputy jailer who died when the Mayfield candle factory collapsed amid a tornado last week.
Graves County Jailer George Workman on Monday confirmed that 47-year-old Deputy Robert Daniel died in the Mayfield Consumer Products building collapse. Daniel was in the factory supervising inmates who were there on work release.
In a Facebook post, Workman said Daniel gave his life while insuring the seven inmates he was supervising were moved to a safe location. The jailer said all seven inmates survived.
Later this week, Workman announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Daniel.
A visitation service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.
To read the full obituary for Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel, visit rdbrownfh.com.