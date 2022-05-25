PADUCAH — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 14-year-old Paducah girl who died in a crash Monday afternoon in Grayson County, Kentucky.
The crash happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville, Kentucky, Monday afternoon. Johana Coleman was killed in the crash, and five other people were injured.
An obituary for Johana says she loved animals and the outdoors. She enjoyed archery, arts and crafts and listening to music. She participated in 4-H Club and was a member of Community Life Church and Westport Road Baptist Church.
Johana's mother tells Local 6 that a visitation service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on 120 Memorial Drive. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Her obituary says those who would like to share expressions of sympathy with Johana's family can make a contribution to Sunrise Children’s Services of Paducah at 3565 Lone Oak Road Suite 2, Paducah, KY 42003 or to the Community Life Church Youth at 5001 Village Square Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
To read the full obituary for Johana Coleman, visit milnerandorr.com.