PULASKI COUNTY, IL — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Pulaski County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department corporal who died when his personal vehicle crashed in a rural part of the county Saturday evening.
Cpl. Jon David Utley was off duty when his pickup truck crashed along Shiloh Road in a rural part of the county Saturday evening, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to a hospital, but he later died because of his injuries.
The sheriff's office has announced that a visitation service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Jones Funeral Home at 594 Olmsted Road in Villa Ridge, Illinois.
After the service, members of law enforcement will escort Utley's body to his home town, Johnson City, Illinois. There, another visitation service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnson City. Then, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Pyle Funeral Home.
Utley will be buried in Herrin, Illinois.
To read the obituary for Cpl. Jon David Utley, visit jones-funeral.com.