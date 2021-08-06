PADUCAH — Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime WPSD-TV reporter and anchor Sam Burrage, who died Monday at the age of 75.
Burrage was a trailblazer in the TV news industry who worked in broadcasting for 35 years. He began working in the WPSD-TV film room in the 1960s before beginning his on-camera career in 1971. He's widely beloved and remembered in our region for his segments "People Beat" and "Burrage's Bag" that showcased his charming personality and unique storytelling style. "In my opinion, Burrage's Bag was probably the most popular television segment in the history of Channel 6," former WPSD-TV General Manager John Williams told us on Tuesday.
Friends and colleagues recall his love of people, his kind, caring personality, his levelheadedness and his laughter.
His daughter, Samee Burrage, tells Local 6 a visitation service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at noon. Both will be held at the Ninth Street Tabernacle Church in Paducah.