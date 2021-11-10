CARBONDALE, IL — Funeral arrangements have been announced for 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek, a Southern Illinois University student killed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday.
More than 300 people gathered for a vigil in Jurinek's honor Monday night at at SIU's Faner Plaza, and SIU Carbondale has canceled classes for Nov. 12 as the university community continues to grieve his death, as well as the loss of two other students and a recent graduate who whose lives were tragically lost within the past 12 weeks.
Jurinek was studying arts and media, and classmates and professors have told Local 6 he was creative and passionate, and will be remembered for his work ethic, his love of graphic design and so much more.
Funeral arrangements for Jurinek are being handled by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes in his home town of Naperville, Illinois.
A visitation service will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, which is at 24021 Royal Worlington Drive in Naperville.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 8404 South Cass Avenue in Darien, Illinois, followed by a private interment.
Those we've spoken with said Jurinek loved life, and was known by many nicknames, including Big Jake and The Jurn. An obituary for Jurinek published to the funeral home's website offers this advice to carry on his memory:
"Jake packed more love, empathy, and compassion into each day than most could hope to in a lifetime. To help keep his spirit alive, may we all try and live a little more like Jake. Call your dad. Tell your friends you love them. Buy the new shoes. Take the selfie. Write the kind note. Sleep in. YESSIR! Go to the movie theater on opening night and always bring a bag of popcorn home. Make memories with the ones you love at any chance you get. Hold your friends closely. Love your family fiercely. Enjoy the “JURNey.”
