PADUCAH— Funeral arrangements have been released for Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.

Friends are welcomed at Heartland Church in Paducah from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. The service for Dr. Hill will begin at 7 p.m.

Heartland Church is located at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive.

Dr. Clint Hill passed away Thursday night after crashing his personal plane just four miles from the Barkley Regional Airport.

Dr. Hill leaves behind his wife, Kathy, and five children, Graham, Seth, Cooper, Olivia and Jacob.

His brother, Vic Hill, is asking for everyone to keep their family in your prayers.

"My brother was my best friend. He was a great family man, a great brother, and just a amazing person," Hill said.

Dr. Hill was an orthopaedic spine surgeon at The Orthopaedic Institute in western Kentucky.