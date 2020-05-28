Jeff Hines

PADUCAH— Funeral arrangements have been made for former McCracken County Judge Jeff Hines.

A private family graveside service will take place at Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday, May 31.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 31 in the parking lot of the former Chip Wynn Buick Jeep Dealership at 2:30 p.m.

Milner & Orr Funeral Home requests that all who will be at the Celebration of Life should remain in their vehicles and follow local, state, and federal COVID-19 procedures.

Hines passed away from lung cancer on Wednesday. He was 64.

He was a judge in McCracken County for over two decades.

Hines was also the circuit judge in 1998 who accepted Heath shooter Michael Carneal's guilty plea.

