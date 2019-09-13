PADUCAH - Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people killed earlier this week in a car crash.
20-year-old Caleb Puckett, 15-year-old Andrew Morgan, and 15-year-old Kain Clarkson were killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree and the front porch of a home Tuesday morning in Paducah.
Paducah Police say they were in a stolen car and lead them on a chase before crashing.
Funeral arrangements have been made for all three. They are as follows.
Andrew Morgan
- A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Kain Clarkson
- A visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, Kentucky.
- A funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, starting at 2 p.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, Kentucky
Caleb Puckett
- A visitation will be held Monday, September 16, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
- A funeral will be held Tuesday, September 17, starting at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
